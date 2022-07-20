National

4.3 Magnitude Tremors Rock Mizoram

Tremors were felt around 3.08 am in the wee hours of the night, reported NCS.
4.3 Magnitude Tremors Rock Mizoram
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocks Mizoram | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale rocked Mizoram in the northeast of India on Wednesday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were felt around 3.08 am in the wee hours of the night, reported NCS.

According to the nodal body, the tremors were detected about 119 kilometers east of Champhai in Mizoram at a depth of about 130 kilometers.

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 20-07-2022, 03:08:15 IST, Lat: 23.57 & Long: 94.49, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 119km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India.”

Also Read
ILS Director Dr. Ajay Parida Passes Away At IIT Guwahati
Mizoram
Earthquake
National Center for Seismology (NCS)

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com