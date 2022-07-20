4.3 Magnitude Tremors Rock Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale rocked Mizoram in the northeast of India on Wednesday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were felt around 3.08 am in the wee hours of the night, reported NCS.

According to the nodal body, the tremors were detected about 119 kilometers east of Champhai in Mizoram at a depth of about 130 kilometers.

Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 20-07-2022, 03:08:15 IST, Lat: 23.57 & Long: 94.49, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 119km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India.”