44 Inmates Tests HIV-Positive in Uttarakhand Jail

As many as 44 prisoners were found to be infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in a jail in Uttarakhand, reports emerged on Monday.

According to reports, among the prisoners, one female prisoner was found to be HIV-positive.

The ART Centre In-charge of Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Dr. Paramjit Singh said that the continuous increasing number of HIV-positive prisoner in jail has caused a stir the administration.

Dr. Singh was quoted by ANI saying, “An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centre has been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, my team is constantly examining the prisoners in the jail.”

“Whichever prisoner is infected with HIV is given free treatment and medicines based on National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guideline.” he added.

The doctor informed that currently 1628 male and 70 female prisoners are under lock up and following the large number HIV infected prisoners, the jail administration has initiated routine check-ups of the prisoners to treat the infected one on time.