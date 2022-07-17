4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake as measured by the Richter scale, shook Manipur on Saturday at around 11.42 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake originated at a depth of around 94 kilometers, 66 kilometers in the East-SouthEast of Moirang in Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, the nodal body wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India.”

It may be noted that a minor earthquake that measured 3.7 on the Richter scale, hit Assam on July 5 at around 11.03 am. It had occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers.