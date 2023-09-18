5-Day Special Parliamentary Session to Begin Today

The special five-day parliamentary session will begin on Monday with a discussion on the parliament’s journey of 75 years.
According to reports, eight bills, including the controversial bill on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, are likely to be taken up in the special session of the parliament.
On Sunday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated that the session will provide five sittings spread over a period of five days till September 22.
Ahead of the special session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address media personnel at the Parliament complex at 10.30 am and the proceedings in both the Houses will start at 11 am.
It has come to the fore that the sitting of the session will shift to the new parliament building on September 19 after a function in the central hall of the current building.
Meanwhile, after weeks of speculations, the central government released an agenda that included the bills to be taken up in the special session.