5 Killed, 15 Injured in Road Mishap in J&K’s Billawar

At least 5 persons were killed and 15 others were critically wounded in a tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Billawar.

The accident took place at Dhanu Parole village of Billawar on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place after the vehicle carrying the people from Koug to Dannu Parole fell into a deep gorge after rolling down at Sila.

The accident initially killed four people and the fifth person succumbed to the injuries later.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bantu, Hans Raj, Ajeet Singh, Amroo, and Kaku Ram.

Meanwhile, the 15 injured persons have been taken to the Sub District Hospital in Billawer and are currently undergoing treatment.

The Billawar police have initiated an investigation into the matter.