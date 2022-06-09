5 Killed as Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

At least five people were killed on Thursday after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal.

The incident took place in Ghansali-Ghuttu road. According to reports, the vehicle had eight people, of which, three were injured and have been admitted to a hospital for medical attention.

The cause of the accident is yet to ascertained, the District Disaster Officer told ANI.

On Sunday, as many as 26 people were killed and four were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi.

According to the officials, the bus carried 28 passengers including the driver and helper.

Following the incident, assured of adopting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to avoid such kinds of road accidents in the state.

"Lesson will be taken from the accident. We will check minutely about the reason behind the incident and a robust SOP will be prepared. This will define our responsibility so that similar incidents do not occur in future as the safety of pilgrims is the most important part for us. It is a very sad incident," Singh said after a short meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah at his office.