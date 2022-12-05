5.1 Magnitude Jolts Strike Bay Of Bengal

An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Monday, according to data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The jolts struck at around 8.32 am at a depth of 10 kilometers in the Bay of Bengal, NCS mentioned in a tweet.

According to reports, tremors from the earthquake were felt in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at around 9.05 am.

The origin point of the quake was at a distance of 421 kilometers and 434 kilometers from Puri (East) and Bhubaneswar (East-Southeast) respectively.

NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 05-12-2022, 08:32:55 IST, Lat: 19.14 & Long: 89.79, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal, India.”