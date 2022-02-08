5G Network In India In Final Stages Of Development: Telecom Minister Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the 5G network in India was in its final stages of development.

Union Minister Vaishnaw made the claim while addressing the ‘India Telecom 2022’ business expo. He also said that India has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said, “The country has also developed its own indigenously developed 4G core & radio network. The 5G network is also in its final stages of development. The country is participating today in development of 6G standards, in the thought process of 6G.”

“Today, electronics manufacturing in India is close to $75 billion. It's growing at more than 20 per cent CAGR. Now, we have launched a major semiconductor programme, a very comprehensive programme in which right from silicon chip to compound semiconductors, design-led manufacturing, creating a series of entrepreneurs in design and also finally to develop 85,000 semiconductor engineers”, he said in his inaugural address.

The Minister of state for communications, Devusinh Chauhan was also present at the event to deliver the special address. He said, “Communications is not merely a facility. It empowers citizens of the country by helping them to get information, education and opportunity to ask questions and make the Government of the day accountable”.

"Transparency and Accountability make our democracy vibrant and strong. It is a prime mover for socio-economic changes. That is why; the Government has made an ambitious plan taking optical fibre to all 6 lacs villages. We have reached to 2.6 lacs villages and the Department of Telecom plans to achieve the target by 2025”, he added.

Notably, the India Telecom 2022 is being organised by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) from February 8 to 10, 2022, under the Market Access Initiative Scheme (MAI) of the Department of Commerce, Government of India in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of External Affairs and Indian missions in different countries.

More than 40 Indian telecom companies are showcasing their products at the exhibition apart from the conference. Qualified buyers from more than 45 countries are taking part in the event.