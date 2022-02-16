6 People Killed In Accident On Ayodhya-Lucknow Hwy

Six people were killed including five members of the same family in a tragic road accident on the Ayodhya – Lucknow highway on Wednesday, police said.

The family was reportedly returning home after attending a wedding in Surat when the accident took place near Narayanpur village. The car in which they were travelling, rammed into a stationary truck resulting in their death.

The driver was among those killed in the accident, Additional Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh informed.

The car was coming in at great speed when the driver suspectedly dozed off at the wheels and completely missed the truck parked on the roadside.

Singh said that a cutter had to be used to retrieve the bodies of the victims from the mangled vehicle. They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead by the doctors on arrival, he added.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar (33), his wife Sapna (28), their two children Aryan (8), Yash (10) and his brother Ramjanm (28). The driver was identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav (36).