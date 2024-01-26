663 Tribal Students and Teachers to Grace Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in New Delhi

As the country is celebrating the Diamond jubilee of the Indian Republic on January 26, 2024, Government has invited 663 tribal students and teachers as special guests for participation in Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in New Delhi.
The contingent includes 589 students (258 girls, 331 boys) and 74 teachers from 31 States/UTs. These children are also beneficiaries of the Pre-Matric Scholarship given under the scheme, implemented by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has invited about 90 innovative patent holders from across the country to witness the Republic Day parade and subsequently interact with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal and senior officials of the Ministry.
This has been done to acknowledge the achievements of patent holders and startups in India and involve them in a continuing dialogue over the progress of the nation in Amrit Kal. The occasion will foster India's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship and recognize those powering the country's rise as a global innovation hub.
Minister Goyal will also host a lunch ceremony for recognition of commendable individuals and startups who have contributed significantly to our nation's innovation and commerce landscape. This event will also provide an opportunity for networking and collaboration among the brightest minds in the industry.