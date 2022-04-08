7 Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threat

Seven schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday morning. Soon after the information, police rushed to the schools and bomb disposal squads checked the campuses.

So far, no explosive material has been found at any of the schools.

According to police, the threats appear to be a hoax, reported India Today.

However, the school campuses have been cordoned off and students have been evacuated.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there was nothing to worry about, the India Today report said.

The bomb threats were sent via e-mail around 11 am. The e-mail said a bomb had been planted on the campus.

The e-mail said, "A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!"

The schools which received the bomb threat are:

1. Delhi Public School, Varthur

2. Gopalan International School

3. New Academy School

4. St Vincent Paul School

5. Indian Public School, Govindpura

6.Ebenezer International School, Electronic City

