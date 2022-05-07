7 Charred to Death as Building Catches Fire in Indore

Seven people charred to death after a fire broke out in a two-storey building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to reports, nine people have been rescued so far, of which five have been hospitalized, said Indore police commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra.

The fire erupted in the building, located in Swarn Bagh colony in Indore, at around 3.10 today morning. The fire was triggered by a short circuit in main electric supply system in the basement and soon spread to mobikes-vehicles parked there, later spreading into the entire building, police said.

The fire department said that it took 3 hours to bring the fire under control.