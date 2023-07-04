76% Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Back In System: RBI

It further said, "According to the data received from the banks, the total value of ₹2000 banknotes received back from circulation after the announcement on May 19 is ₹2.72 lakh crore up to June 30, 2023. Consequently, ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on June 30 stood at ₹0.84 lakh crore. Thus, 76% of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023 have since been returned."