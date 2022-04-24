8 Dead, Several Injured In Maharashtra Road Accident

At least eight people were killed in a major road accident that took place near Maharashtra’s Latur on Saturday night.

As per reports, the tragic incident took place near Saigaon on Latur Ambajogai road when a truck and a cruiser vehicle collided head-on.

As many as 11 people were injured in the accident, after which, they were admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

"An accident took place between a truck and a cruiser vehicle near Saigaon on Latur Ambajogai road. Eight people died on the spot and eleven are seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital," said Ashok Kharat, Assistant Police Inspector, Bardapur Police.

Further details are awaited.