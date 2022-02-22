8 People From Assam Rescued By SSB From Gujarat

Eight people from Assam were rescued by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Gujarat after they were taken there by a gang on the pretext of providing jobs to them.

The victims are from the Daranga Kalipur area in Assam’s Baksa district. They were coerced into going along with the gang who promised them jobs in Gujarat, reported ANI.

They have been handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, informed Alok Sharma, an official of the 24 battalion of SSB.

The gang had reportedly also taken one year’s salary amounting to ₹5 lakhs from the victims.

“We have rescued eight persons including minor girls and minor boys from Gujarat and took them in Gandhidham express from Gujarat to Guwahati,” Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

He added, “The rescued persons belong to an economically poor family living in the bordering areas of Assam. The gang led by a woman named Manjana had cheated the persons. The family members of the victims requested us to help the victims and finally, we have rescued them.”

Notably, the family members of the victims had lodged complaints against the gang at Kumarikata police station in the Baksa district.

