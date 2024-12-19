99% Mobile Phones in India Now Domestically Manufactured: MoS IT

India has significantly boosted its domestic mobile handset manufacturing, with nearly 99 percent of mobile phones currently in use being produced locally, as confirmed by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, in Parliament.

Advertisment

Prasada highlighted the remarkable growth in the country's domestic electronics production over the past decade, which has surged from Rs 1,90,366 crore in FY2014-15 to Rs 9,52,000 crore in FY 2023-24, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 17 percent.

"India has now reached a stage where 99.2 per cent of mobile handsets being used in India are domestically manufactured. Also, India has become a mobile exporting country as compared to a mobile importing country in FY 2014-15, when almost 74 per cent of all mobile phones sold in India were imported," the minister stated.

According to industry estimates, around 25 lakh jobs, both direct and indirect, have been created in the electronics sector, contributing significantly to the economy.

The government has also approved the Semicon India programme, allocating Rs 76,000 crore to enhance the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. Additionally, initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) are further supporting the growth of the sector.