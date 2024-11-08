"A Dog's Tail...": Telangana BJP On Akbaruddin Owaisi's "15 Minutes" Remark

A fresh verbal confrontation has erupted between All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, ignited by the former’s recent speech in Maharashtra. In his address, Owaisi allegedly made a veiled reference to his infamous 2013 "15 minutes" remark, sparking a renewed controversy.
During his speech, Owaisi told the crowd, “Hey brother, there are 15 minutes left, be patient,” a statement made as a nod to the remaining time before his campaign event was set to conclude. The crowd responded enthusiastically, cheering in approval.
However, BJP leaders quickly seized on this comment, connecting it to Owaisi’s notorious 2013 speech, where he had infamously declared, "If police is removed for 15 minutes, we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus." This earlier remark, which was widely condemned, had already resulted in legal repercussions for Owaisi, who was acquitted in 2022.
In response to Owaisi’s recent speech, the Telangana BJP took to X, posting a video clip of his statement accompanied by the caption, "A dog's tail never straightens," a widely understood reference aimed directly at the AIMIM leader. The BJP’s move was a direct attempt to reignite public anger over Owaisi’s earlier controversial remarks.
This is not the first time Owaisi’s “15 minutes” comment has resurfaced in political discourse. Earlier this year, BJP leader Navneet Rana referred to the statement during a rally, countering, "It would take 15 seconds," should the police be removed, emphasizing the BJP's stance against the AIMIM leader’s provocative words.