AAI Launches Probe into Kolkata Airport Fire

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started investigating the fire incident hours after it broke out at Kolkata Airport, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, the fire erupted at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday night at 9.12 pm that lead to chaotic and panic situation among the passengers.
West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose was quoted by PTI saying, “Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire.” However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia taking to Twitter wrote, “An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest."
Meanwhile, the three fire tenders were pressed into action who successfully doused the flames by 9.40 pm and the check-in services were resumed at 10.25 pm.
The officials informed that fortunately no one was injured in the incident.