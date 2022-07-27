AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended from Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday for the remaining part of the current week for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them toward the Chair on the previous day.

Both the Houses witnessed repeated adjournments on the eighth day of the Monsoon Session, following uproar by Opposition MPs over the suspension of 23 MPs (four from the Lok Sabha and 19 from the Rajya Sabha), among other issues such as price rise, GST hikes, and inflation.

Nineteen Rajya Sabha MPs, including TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, and Dola Sen, were put on a week-long suspension on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, four Congress MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan, have been suspended for the rest of the session.

In view of the suspension, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the move was "disgraceful, and marks a catastrophic breakdown of relations between the government and the opposition."

The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August.

As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session.