AAP Nominates DCW Chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha; Renominates Sanjay Singh

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) as a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, reports said on Friday.
Notably, the Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi is scheduled on January 19, 2024 as the six-year term of three MPs Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta ends on January 27.
The Committee has decided to re-nominate Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta to the Rajya Sabha once their term expires this month. While Swati Maliwal will replace Sushil Gupta.
Earlier today, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court allowed Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to file his nomination papers from behind bars.
Swati Maliwal is a women's rights activist and the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Before joining DCW, Maliwal worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. Maliwal has been involved in numerous initiatives focused on addressing violence against women, pushing for more stringent legislation, and advancing gender parity.