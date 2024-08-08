AASU Delegation Calls on JP Nadda in New Delhi, Demands Expansion of BVFCL

A delegation of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) met Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation was led by AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah.
As per sources, the delegation presented several demands, including the construction of the fourth unit and the operationalization of the third unit of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) in Assam's Namrup
They also demanded the cancellation of NITI Aayog's recommendation to shut down the BVFCL.
The delegation further requested an investigation into the alleged corruption involving the allocation of 804 chemical fertilizer dealership licenses.
Additionally, the AASU delegation also met with Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, pressing the demand to make the Namrup Fertilizer Plant fully operational.
Earlier in July, Sarbananda Sonowal called on JP Nadda where the proposed capacity expansion at the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd in Namrup was discussed. Sonowal requested Nadda to expedite the proposed Nano Urea Plants within the BVFCL compound.