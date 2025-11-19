‘Absolutely bogus officers’, SC questions competence of CBI officials in Vimal Negi death

The Supreme Court on Monday sharply criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), questioning the competence of certain officials handling the probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) officer Vimal Negi.

The court described the conduct of some investigating officers as that of “absolutely bogus officers” who were unfit for service.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra made the remarks while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by Desh Raj, the director (electrical) of HPPCL.

Expressing strong displeasure over the quality of the interrogation, the bench asked, “Who is this investigator asking such questions? This is childish.”

The judges noted that if such an officer was indeed senior, it reflected “very sadly on the CBI”. They criticised the investigator for posing questions like “you transferred him because of this”, calling it an absurd line of inquiry.

The bench further observed that an accused is naturally expected to deny such direct accusations and reminded the CBI that the right to remain silent is a constitutional protection.

“You call this non-cooperation? What kind of officers are there in the CBI? Absolutely bogus officers, not fit to be in service,” the court remarked, labelling the case papers “useless” and based merely on assumptions.

The matter concerns accusations that Desh Raj and other senior officials mentally harassed Vimal Negi, an HPPCL officer who later died by suicide.

Negi’s family alleged that Desh Raj and HPPCL managing director Harikesh Meena pressured him to engage in improper activities, creating intense stress that pushed him to take his life.

While granting anticipatory bail to Desh Raj, the Supreme Court dismissed the CBI’s claim that the accused had failed to cooperate with the investigation. The bench noted that the allegations against him remained unsubstantiated.

