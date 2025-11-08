ABSU to Hold National Seminar and Protest in Delhi on November 20–21

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Saturday announced that a national seminar and protest programme will be held in New Delhi on November 20 and 21.

According to the schedule, on November 20, a National Seminar will take place at the Constitution Club of India, where around 700 delegates from 10 autonomous councils of the Northeast are expected to participate. The discussion will focus on empowering the autonomous councils through the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which, ABSU said, embodies the core spirit of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

The following day, on November 21, ABSU will hold a three-hour protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill be passed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Speaking on the relevance of the accords, ABSU leaders stated that the 2020 BTR Accord was built upon the framework of the 2003 Accord, adding that these agreements belong not to any single organisation but to the people of the BTR.

Calling for collective responsibility, ABSU urged Hagrama Mohilary, as a senior leader and signatory to the earlier accord, to extend his support in furthering the objectives of the BTR agreement.

Also Read: Bodo Betrayal? ABSU Sparks New Wave of Tribal Assertion