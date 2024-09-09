Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets PM Modi in Delhi, Discuss Bilateral Relations

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday.
The two leaders exchanged warm hugs as PM Modi welcomed Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Before starting the meeting, the two leaders shook hands and interacted with one another.
The Crown Prince was greeted upon his arrival by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. Additionally, upon his arrival in the nation's capital, he received a formal greeting.
Notably, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is on an official India visit from September 9-10 at the invitation of PM Modi.
He is expected to pay President Droupadi Murmu a visit during his stay in India. To honour Mahatma Gandhi, he will also travel to Rajghat.
On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.
"India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.
"The Crown Prince's visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," it added.
Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to the UAE in February of this year. He met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss India-UAE bilateral relations and witnessed the signing of eight agreements.
In keeping with the UAE and India's leadership in advancing regional connectivity, PM Modi and President Al Nahyan hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of an intergovernmental framework between India and the UAE on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).
The two leaders further endorsed the efforts from both sides to strengthen the strong economic and commercial cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. They welcomed the strong growth witnessed in the UAE-India trade relations since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
According to reports, PM Modi’s visit, Modi inaugurated the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He also addressed the Indian diaspora at the event titled 'Ahlan Modi' in Abu Dhabi.