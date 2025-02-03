Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Sarma Holds Key Talks with PM Modi, Union Ministers

In a strategic move to bolster Assam’s growth trajectory, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited New Delhi after the historic Union Budget 2025 presentation to hold crucial meetings with Union Ministers and fine-tune the agenda for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

During his visit, CM Sarma met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his gratitude for the landmark announcement of the 12.7 lakh MT Urea Plant in Namrup. This project, a significant boost to Assam's industrialisation, is expected to generate employment for local youth and contribute substantially to the agricultural sector.

CM Sarma also briefed the Prime Minister on his recent visits to Bhutan, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting the overwhelming support for India’s growth story and the substantial benefits Assam will derive from it. He sought PM Modi’s guidance on the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, and invited him to Assam for the Mega Jhumoor performance scheduled for February 24th, which has generated excitement among the state’s residents.

CM Sarma also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, congratulating her on presenting a Union Budget that offers unprecedented support to India’s middle class. The Chief Minister thanked the Finance Minister for agreeing to chair the valedictory session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Furthering his engagements, CM Sarma met Union Minister of Communications and DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss the "I Way to Viksit Assam" session, which will focus on creating an Assam-centric high-speed information highway. The session aims to bring together communication and technology experts to enhance the state’s digital infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also discussed energy security and Assam’s transition towards green energy with Union Petroleum Minister, emphasizing Advantage Assam 2.0’s role as a platform for harnessing Assam's energy potential. He expressed his gratitude to the Petroleum Minister for agreeing to chair the session on Hydrocarbons during the summit.

In a meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, CM Sarma outlined the session on "Export Promotion Infrastructure: Potential Opportunities in Assam." They discussed strategies to enhance Assam's plug-and-play infrastructure and attract greater investments to the state.

CM Sarma also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to review ongoing highway projects in Assam. The Chief Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Assam’s central location in connecting India and ASEAN, a topic that will feature prominently in Gadkari’s session during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Finally, the Chief Minister held discussions with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the semiconductor industry and Assam's plans to create an enabling ecosystem for this emerging sector. The meeting also focused on the session during the summit, which will offer valuable insights into the state's semiconductor industry.

CM Sarma’s visit to New Delhi and his productive engagements with top Union Ministers are seen as key steps in strengthening Assam’s position as an economic hub. He will continue his meetings tomorrow before returning to Guwahati.