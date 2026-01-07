After 10 Daughters, Haryana Man Forgets Their Names After Son’s Birth Goes Viral

A recent case from Haryana’s Jind district has reignited a nationwide debate on deep-rooted gender bias and the social obsession with male children, after a couple welcomed a baby boy following the birth of 10 daughters over 19 years of marriage.

Advertisment

The incident has drawn sharp reactions after the father, in an interview with local media, spoke about his children but struggled to recall the names of all his daughters. He mentioned that his eldest daughter, Shrina, is studying in Class 12, followed by Amrita in Class 11, before trailing off while naming the others. The clip quickly went viral, leaving viewers stunned and prompting widespread criticism.

Doctors at Ojas Hospital, where the delivery took place, said the pregnancy and childbirth were extremely high-risk for both the mother and the newborn. According to medical staff, the baby had critically low blood levels at birth, and both mother and child remain under close medical supervision.

The case has triggered intense backlash on social media, with users questioning the couple’s responsibility and highlighting the physical and emotional toll of repeated pregnancies on women in patriarchal settings. Many pointed out how entrenched social norms—such as the preference for sons and the perception of daughters as a financial burden due to dowry and marriage expenses—continue to shape family decisions.

One social media user, sharing the interview clip, wrote that the parents were unfit to raise their children, while another said the case exposed how women’s bodies are treated as “trial-and-error machines” in the pursuit of a male heir. Several comments stressed that the blame for gender-based pressure should shift from women to men and society at large.

The incident has once again brought into focus the urgent need for stronger awareness, accountability, and social reform to challenge gender discrimination and protect women’s health and dignity in the country.

Also Read: Row at JNU as University Seeks Police Action Over Anti-Government Slogans