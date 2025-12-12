Key AGP, BJP Figures Switch Sides, Join Congress; Gogoi Attacks CM’s Divisive Politics

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) PresidentGaurav Gogoi on Friday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of fostering the “industry of hatred” in Assam over the past decade.

Speaking at a press conference following an induction programme at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Gogoi pledged to end divisive politics and focus on genuine development and youth employment.

The induction programme saw senior leaders from AGP and BJP formally join the Congress, including Bubul Das, Ashok Kumar Roy Pradhani, former BJP leader Gautam Dhanowar, and Karbi community leader Longki Tokbi. Gogoi said their inclusion would strengthen the party in the lead-up to future elections.

Highlighting growing dissatisfaction with the Sarma government, Gogoi noted that thousands of Assamese are heading to Delhi to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor’ protest rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 14.

He also pointed to a climate of fear in Assam, where citizens are hesitant to question authorities, attend opposition meetings, or voice opinions on social media.

On the Zubeen Garg murder case, Gogoi said the investigation and chargesheet would be addressed through proper court proceedings. Responding to the recent defection of the Congress Social Media head to the BJP, he stated it reflected the ruling party’s insecurity over the Congress’s growing digital presence.

Gogoi also criticised the BJP’s handling of the 2024 Lok Sabha and state elections, alleging manipulation to secure victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar.

The event was attended by AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, co-in-charges Prithviraj Sathe and Manoj Chauhan, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, former MLA Satyabrata Kalita, and other leaders.

