‘Against Islam’ says Shahi Imam on Election Tickets to Muslim Women

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, said on Sunday that those who give tickets to Muslim women are against Islam and are weakening the religion sparking controversy in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Siddiqui, while talking to ANI asked, “Are there no men that you are bringing women?”

He mentioned about the hijab protests in Karnataka and said, “If you make MLAs, ministers and councilors, then what will happen? We can no longer safeguard hijabs, and we won’t be able to raise this issue.”

He added that if the issue is brought up before the government now, they will reply, “But your women are appearing in assembly halls, Parliament, sitting on municipal boards.”

The Shahi Imam said that he strongly opposed the idea of giving election tickets to women as due to this they will have to conduct door-to-door campaign and speak to everyone regardless of religion.