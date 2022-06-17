Agnipath Protests: Several Trains Cancelled, Partially Terminated

The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled or partially terminated several trains in the wake of violent protests in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Telangana against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Violent protests have erupted in several states including UP, Bihar, Haryana and Telangana. The army aspirants protesting against the scheme today targeted railways stations and set on fire some trains in Bihar and Telangana.

Due to this, the railways decided to cancel or partially terminate trains to ensure safety of the passengers.

A total of 200 train services have been affected - 35 trains have been cancelled while 13 have been short terminated throughout the country.

Eastern Railways' CPRO Ekalabya Chakraborty today said that eight trains including Duronto Express were affected due to ongoing agitation, reported Times Now.

List of trains cancelled

12335 Malda Town - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express

12273 Howrah - New Delhi Duronto Express

15483 Alipurduar Jn - Delhi Express (will be cancelled between Alipurduar jn and Delhi)

15909 Dibrugarh - Lalgarh Express (will be cancelled between Dibrugarh and Lalgarh)

12505 Kamakhya - Anand Vihar Express (will be cancelled between Kamakhya and Anand Vihar)

List of trains controlled

1)12303 Howrah - New Delhi Poorva Express

2)12353 Howrah - Lalkuan Express

3) 18622 Ranchi - Patna Patliputra Express

4)18182 Danapur - Tata Express

5) 22387 Howrah - Dhanbad Black Diamond Express

6) 13512 Asansol - Tata Express

7) 13032 Jaynagar - Howrah Express

8) 13409 Malda Town - Kiul Express

Moreover, Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express (13401) and Jamalpur-Kiul DEMU Passenger Special (03487) have been short terminated at Dhanauri.

In Telangana, the South Central Railway cancelled Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services. Earlier in the day, a train was set on fire at Secunderabad Railway Station.