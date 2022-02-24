Agri Sector Boosted By Budget And Gati Shakti, Says PM Modi

The Budget will give a major boost to modernise agriculture and also promote natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

While addressing a webinar on the implementation of the Union Budget 2022 on the topic "Smart Agriculture", PM Modi said that the Budget will lend a special focus on agri-waste management.

He further said that natural farming should be promoted along the banks of the Ganga river, reported ANI.

PM Modi said, “In this Budget, mainly seven ways have been suggested to make agriculture modern and smart. Firstly, on the banks of the Ganga river, natural farming within the ambit of five kilometres should be promoted in a mission mode."

He added, "Secondly, modern technology in agriculture and horticulture will be made available to the farmers.”

The PM then highlighted that the transportation of agricultural products will also get a boost with new logistics arrangements through the PM Gati Shakti plan.

He said, “Thirdly, emphasis has been laid on empowering 'Mission Oil Palm' to reduce the import of edible oil.”

Notably, the PM Gati Shakti is an initiative aimed at synergizing the infrastructural projects across all noted infrastructure ministries, including Railways, Roadways, Waterways and Aviation, for planning and coordinated execution of nationwide infrastructure projects.