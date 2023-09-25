AIADMK Severs Ties With BJP; Passes Resolution to Exit NDA

In what can be termed as a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the AIADMK officially snapped all ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
This was formally announced by AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy after a resolution was unanimously passed at a meeting held at the party’s head office in Chennai on Monday.
Reading the resolution, K P Munusamy said, "AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary E.P.S and our cadres for the past one year."
A meeting chaired by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was held earlier today with key office-bearers, district secretaries and MLAs.
The major decision comes after months of speculations over the strained relationships between the AIADMK and the BJP.
Meanwhile, post the announcement was made, AIADMK workers celebrated by bursting crackers in Chennai.