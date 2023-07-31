AICC Appoints Election Observers for Five Poll-Bound States

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday, announced the appointment of election observers for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, all of which are scheduled to take place this year.
Madhusudan Mistry has been assigned as the senior observer for Rajasthan, while Sasikanth Senthil will serve as the observer.
In Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Surjewala has been appointed senior observer, and Chandrakant Handore as the observer.
Pritam Singh, former Uttarakhand PCC chief, will be the senior observer for Chhattisgarh, with Meenakshi Natarajan as the observer.
Deepa Dasmunshi will take charge as the senior observer for Telangana, with Sirivella Prasad as the observer, and Sachin Rao as the observer for Mizoram.