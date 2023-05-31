AIIMS Nagpur Becomes First To Receive NABH Accreditation

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has become the first of all AIIMS to receive National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) accreditation.
This is at par with the world's leading hospital accreditation standards.
Taking to Twitter, the authorities of the AIIMS said, “AIIMS Nagpur becomes the 1st of all AIIMS to receive the NABH accreditation, which is at par with the world's leading hospital accreditation standards This affirms our commitment to the highest quality patient care & safety and organisational efficiency.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the doctors and staff of the AIIMS Nagpur.
Taking to Twitter, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Congratulations to the doctors & staff of @AIIMSNagpur for this great feat. With its state-of-the-art facilities & advanced infrastructure, the Institute has made remarkable progress in patient care, academics, & research and contributing hugely towards creating a healthy India.”
The NABH accreditation is a globally recognized standard for healthcare quality. The NABH accreditation process is rigorous and comprehensive, and it assesses a hospital's performance in a number of areas, including patient care, safety, and organizational efficiency. AIIMS Nagpur was able to achieve this accreditation by demonstrating its commitment to excellence in all of these areas.