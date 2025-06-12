Air India Declares Waiver For Cancellations & Rescheduling Post Ahmedabad Tragedy

In the wake of the devastating air tragedy involving an Air India flight departing from Ahmedabad, the national carrier has announced a comprehensive relief measure for affected travellers. Passengers who booked Air India flights on or before June 12, 2025, for travel to or from Ahmedabad between June 12 and June 14, are now eligible for a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges.

Advertisment

This decision comes as a significant respite for hundreds of passengers reconsidering their travel plans amid the unfolding crisis. The airline has confirmed that passengers can now reschedule their journeys without incurring any change fees or fare differences. Moreover, those choosing to cancel their plans altogether will receive a full refund, with no cancellation penalties applied.

Air India has urged passengers seeking assistance to reach out to its customer support channels for swift resolution and support.

Tata Group Chairman Responds

In a heartfelt statement posted on Tata Group’s official social media accounts, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India, said:

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.”

With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.

At this moment, our… — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 12, 2025

He added that an emergency response centre has been activated, and dedicated support teams have been mobilized to aid families and provide real-time updates as verified information becomes available.

Nine Delhi-Gujarat Flights Cancelled

A total of nine flights from Delhi to Gujarat were cancelled on Thursday following the suspension of operations at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The shutdown came in the aftermath of the Air India flight crash shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the cancellations included four IndiGo flights and five Air India flights departing from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The move was part of precautionary measures as emergency response teams were deployed at the crash site and flight operations remained halted.

Crash Details: 242 Onboard the Doomed Aircraft

Air India confirmed that the flight — a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner — departed Ahmedabad at 13:38 hrs en route to London Gatwick with 242 people onboard, including passengers and crew members.

The passenger manifest includes:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

The tragedy occurred just a few kilometres from the runway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which is operated by Adani Airports. In response, all airport operations were temporarily suspended to facilitate emergency services and investigations.