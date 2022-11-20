Air India Flight Returns to Mumbai After Take-off Due to Technical Glitch

An Air India flight (AI 581) carrying over 110 passengers operating in the Mumbai-Calicut sector returned within ten minutes after its pushback due to a technical issue on Sunday.

However, the flight was made ready for take-off after thorough checks.

"AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, the flight is now ready for take-off," the Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that there was a delay of nearly 3 hours.

"A delay of approx 3 hrs. 114 pax on board. Air India accords top priority to safety issues, so thorough checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again," the spokesperson said.

