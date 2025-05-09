Airlines Advise Early Airport Arrival Amid Heightened Indo-Pak Tensions

In response to escalating security measures across Indian airports following renewed firing across the Line of Control, multiple carriers have urged passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure and carry valid photo identification.

Akasa Airlines took to X (formerly Twitter) with a detailed advisory:

“Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, please arrive at least three hours prior to departure to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Carry valid government-approved photo ID. In addition to your checked baggage, only one handbag (up to 7 kg) will be permitted. All passengers will undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding. To save time, we encourage online check-in via akasaair.com or our mobile app. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

SpiceJet and IndiGo issued similar notices, advising travellers to allocate extra time for mandatory security formalities. IndiGo’s post on X read:

“In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are in place across all airports. Please allow additional time for security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The advisories follow reports of Pakistani Army firing in the Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire and prompting stepped-up vigilance at civilian airports. Passengers are encouraged to stay informed of potential schedule changes and plan their journeys accordingly.