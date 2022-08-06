National

AIUDF Chief Blames Union Finance Minister for Economy’s Stagnation

Taking a jibe at the centre, the AIUDF chief said that the government should take note of the situation that has arisen in the country due to the rise in prices of essential commodities.
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal | FILE
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday for hampering the progress of the countyr's economy and alleged that "India's money is with Finance Minister."

Ajmal said, “India's money is with the union finance minister. How will she know how much a person spends to buy? No inflation for any Minister is seen. The centre should take note otherwise inflation will eat up the government in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too on Friday launched a scathing attack on Nirmala Sitharaman for her handling of the Indian economy.

In a press conference at the party's headquarters in Delhi, he said that he does not think that the finance minister has "any understanding of what is happing in the country".

