Ajit Doval Reappointed as National Security Advisor

The Narendra Modi-led central government has reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA) and former IAS officer Dr. PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.
According to a government order issued on Thursday, both appointments will align with the term of PM Modi or until further notice.
"Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired), has been appointed as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024," stated the order from the Personnel Ministry. Similarly, another order confirmed Dr. P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired), as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister from the same date, with his tenure linked to the Prime Minister's term or further directives.
A 1968 batch IPS officer, Ajit Doval first assumed the role of NSA on May 31, 2014. As NSA, he leads the National Security Council (NSC), advising the PM on national and international security matters. Doval will be accorded the rank of Cabinet Minister during his tenure, with specific terms and conditions to be formally notified.
Born on January 20, 1945, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, Ajit Doval has a decorated career in the Indian Police Service (IPS), receiving the Kirti Chakra in 1988 and the Indian Police Medal earlier in his career.