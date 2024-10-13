Ajit Pawar Anguished Over "Dear Friend" Baba Siddique's Killing

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, urging the public to refrain from politicizing this devastating incident. In a heartfelt post on X, Pawar conveyed the profound grief felt within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following Siddique's untimely death.
He stated, "The NCP has been devastated by the tragic loss of Baba Siddique and struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident."
Pawar described Siddique as "a leader deeply loved by many," emphasizing the personal loss he feels. "Personally, I have lost a dear friend whom I have known for years. We are heartbroken, struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident. This is not just a political loss—it's a deeply personal tragedy that has shaken us all."
He called for restraint, saying, "I strongly urge everyone to resist the temptation to politicize this horrifying event. This is not a time for division or for exploiting the pain of others for political advantage. Right now, our focus must be on ensuring that justice is served. We will not rest until those responsible are brought to account."
In his message, Ajit Pawar stressed the need for respect and compassion during this difficult time, urging the public to reject opportunistic attempts to transform this tragedy into a political spectacle. "This is a time for unity, for mourning, and for remembering a leader who was deeply cherished by so many," he added.
Pawar also visited Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, at Cooper Hospital, providing support to the grieving family. Earlier, he announced that five investigative teams have been dispatched to various states to probe Siddique's murder, asserting that the identities of those behind the crime will be revealed within the next two to three days.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honors, recognizing his service as a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 and as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
In a formal response to the incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. The case registration includes Crime Registration No. 589/2024, encompassing Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and Section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.
Siddique, affiliated with Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night, marking a dark chapter in Maharashtra's political landscape.