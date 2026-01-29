Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites Will Be held with State Honours At Baramati from 11 AM

Maharashtra’s former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be cremated with full State honours on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati, located in Pune district.

According to the Nationalist Congress Party, the ceremony will be attended by senior political leaders from across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and members of the State Cabinet are expected to be present.

Pawar died on Wednesday after a private aircraft carrying him and four others crashed while approaching Baramati.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Learjet 45, had taken off from Mumbai, where Pawar had been earlier in the day. He was travelling to Baramati to participate in election-related programmes ahead of the February 5 zilla parishad polls.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. A specialised team has reached the site to conduct a technical and forensic assessment of the Learjet 45 operated by VSR Venture, a senior official confirmed.

