Algorithm of a Losing Battle: The Invisible War for India’s Political Narrative

A sitting MP accuses the ruling party of stealing votes with the Election Commission’s help, armed with the Commission’s own data. That ought to be on your TV, in your WhatsApp groups, and on all of your social media feeds in a robust democracy.

However, there were no conversations about electoral integrity on my newsfeed when Rahul Gandhi made that accusation lately. Memes ridiculing his comments, irrelevant accusations of corruption against Congress, and "breaking news" concerning entirely unrelated issues quickly overtook it. The initial assertion had disappeared from trending lists by day three.

This wasn't natural. This was how the algorithm; and those who know just how to manipulate it, was quietly working.

The Allegation That Should Have Dominated

Rahul Gandhi's statements were not a casual remark. He indicated that the BJP, supported by the Election Commission's own figures, had altered the results of the most recent Lok Sabha election.

This is the type of narrative that should take over the national debate for weeks, regardless of whether you believe him or not. Rather, it was overshadowed by a barrage of rebuttals from the BJP's online community.

The Counter-Narrative Playbook

Social media doesn’t simply mirror reality; it decides what reality looks like. Almost all the political parties have perfected this. When a damaging story drops:

Hashtag flooding on Twitter/X to hijack trending topics. Instant micro-targeted Meta ads, tailored for different voter groups, designed to reframe or ridicule the original claim. Influencer drops and loyal content creators pumping out emotional, shareable posts that the algorithm can’t resist boosting.





Just from January to March 2025, the BJP spent ₹6.7 crore on Meta advertisements, which is five times more than the Congress spent (₹1.4 crore). They can tailor their message to each voter's pocket thanks to the 32–35 times more unique ad IDs they aired. In just two months of the 2024 campaign window, the BJP spent ₹54.9 crore on Google advertisements, while the Congress spent ₹34.4 crore. It's volume, diversity, and speed, not simply money.

Why the Algorithm Tilts the Field

Algorithms on social media favor interaction above accuracy. This implies that regardless of the veracity of the facts, anger, pride, and fear are increased.

This tilt isn't neutral, according to independent research. Even in cases when exposure was intended to be balanced, Twitter has been shown to magnify political messages that lean right more than those that lean left in a number of different nations. Regardless of user affiliation, similar effects have been observed in European "For You" feeds.

In actuality, this implies that the algorithm may become the mouthpiece for a ruling party that already controls emotionally charged, highly engaging material.

Zuckerberg’s Two-Factor Authentication

Platforms are not passive, so keep that in mind if you believe this is simply "how the internet works." They establish the guidelines.

The Cambridge Analytica controversy in 2018 exposed Facebook's improper use of user data to microtarget voters. Mark Zuckerberg expressed regret and pledged to make changes. However, in 2025, Meta's shareholders filed a lawsuit, claiming the firm continued to sell user data in defiance of an FTC consent decree from 2012. A settlement related to the FTC's ₹5.1 billion penalties for privacy violations was reached in that case.

The combination of data-driven psychographics, micro-targeting, and large ad spending results in a weapon rather than a marketplace of ideas.

How Parties Influence the Algorithm Without “Controlling” It

Although they can't directly rewire Twitter or Facebook, they can take advantage of its logic. Here's how:

1. Play to the triggers: Parties construct postings with hooks that appeal to the most common emotions, such as fear, outrage, and community content.

2. Proxy ads: To get around transparency regulations, use linked pages to display advertisements that are supposedly untraceable. It has been revealed that BJP proxies spend more than official accounts, particularly when it comes to contentious issues.

3. Coordinated campaigns : Although contested, hashtag pushes are coordinated in a matter of hours by well-organized WhatsApp groups.

4. Huge IT cells: Thousands of employees monitor sentiment, react quickly, and bombard platforms with pro-party material, a human-machine hybrid created to maintain the dominance of their message.

The WhatsApp Wildcard

WhatsApp influences what people think, particularly in rural regions, whereas Facebook and Instagram influence what is visible.

Here, false information and counter-narratives, which are frequently untraceable and frequently unverifiable but incredibly powerful, travel across thousands of groups in a matter of minutes.

Why Rahul Gandhi’s Story Never Stood a Chance

Because no one cared, his accusation remained. It disappeared for the following reasons:

1. The BJP immediately outposted the Congress.

2. The algorithm's emotional sweet spots were tapped by their content style.

3. Distractions spread more quickly, thanks to influencers and proxy networks than fact-based news could.

The Bigger Danger

Whether the audience ever got a fair chance to hear and consider Rahul Gandhi's argument without being algorithmically diverted away is the actual question, not whether he was correct or not.

We always remind ourselves that the internet is a democratic forum where all opinions are treated fairly. In actuality, it's a battlefield where those with the resources : money, data, and digital power; can sway the outcome until controlling the narrative is more about manipulating the system than it is about the truth.

Put another way, the algorithm has already chosen a side, so we might be losing the fight before it ever starts.