Allahabad HC Rejects Muslim Side's Plea In Gyanvapi Mosque Case

The Allahabad High Court dismissed the petitions from the Muslim side that questioned the legitimacy of the civil suit regarding the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the court's order for a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The Court dismissed the appeals from the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which contested 5 lawsuits related to the Gyanvapi title dispute.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board have been arguing against the lawsuit, claiming that it is forbidden by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991.
The court, in its consideration of multiple petitions, including one challenging a 1991 civil suit brought by Hindu worshippers to assert their right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque, observed that the Places of Worship Act does not prohibit civil suits.
Lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, "Five writ petitions are pending in the High Court. Out of which 2 petitions have been filed by UP Sunni Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. The old writ petitions have been filed against the maintainability of the suit. These 2 petitions are against the 1998 judgment of the District Judge, Varanasi..."
Ashok Kumar Singh, the president of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, remarked that the ruling is of great historical significance given the prolonged pending nature of the matter. He further stated that the Muslim party has the option to seek recourse in a higher court.
The previous month, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the decision made by Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad High Court to move the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute case from a single-judge bench to another bench.
A panel consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra rejected an appeal from Anjuman Intezemia Masjid, the organization overseeing the Gyanvapi mosque. The appeal challenged the high court chief justice's transfer order, but was ultimately dismissed.