Allahabad HC Rejects Muslim Side's Plea In Gyanvapi Mosque Case

Lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi said, "Five writ petitions are pending in the High Court. Out of which 2 petitions have been filed by UP Sunni Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. The old writ petitions have been filed against the maintainability of the suit. These 2 petitions are against the 1998 judgment of the District Judge, Varanasi..."