Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Appointed Punjab Cong Chief

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been appointed as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee in the presence of senior party leaders, MLAs, and MPs from the state.

Warring said he would follow a 3D mantra for strengthening the party.

"Discipline, Dedication, and Dialogue will be my 3-D mantra for working and strengthening the party," Warring tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed previous chief ministers Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi for the electoral debacle of the party in state assembly elections held early this year.

"I came here to congratulate new chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and I hope the mistakes of the past will not be repeated now. There is a need to reinvent Congress. Under the government of Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi, sand mafias were not stopped,' Sidhu said.

Terming Bhagwant Mann an "Honest Chief Minster", Sidhu said, "I'll support him if he fights against corruption in Punjab".

Further, Bharat Bhushan Ashu was appointed as the Working President of the party-state unit.

Earlier last month, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had sought the resignations of state party chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur following the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections.

In Punjab, Congress was reduced to only 18 seats from 77 seats in 2017. The AAP on the other hand won 92 seats to form its government with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Also Read: Assam: Congress Demands Immediate Release of MLA Jignesh Mevani