Amarnath Yatra Resumes After Weather Suspension, Stranded Pilgrims Assisted

Following a two-day suspension due to inclement weather, the highly anticipated Amarnath Yatra has finally recommenced in the picturesque Kashmir Valley.
Pilgrims received permission to proceed towards the holy cave from the Nunwan and Baltal base camps on Sunday.
However, unfavorable conditions led to the closure of the National Highway 1 (NH1), preventing any movement of pilgrims from Jammu to Kashmir for the third consecutive day.
The yatra was temporarily halted on July 7 due to adverse weather and safety concerns. Since its initiation on July 1, the annual pilgrimage has seen the participation of approximately 85,000 devotees.
During the suspension, some pilgrims became stranded in various locations. However, the administration and security forces acted promptly to provide assistance.
Over 650 stranded pilgrims, including women and children, received emergency relief and aid from civil administration and security forces, including the Army's sector. The stranded individuals were stuck near the Wuzur area of Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.