Amarnath Yatra Suspended Again after Resumption Today

Amarnath Yatra, which resumed early on Monday morning, has been suspended again after heavy rainfall near the holy cave.

A fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims had left for the Kashmir valley from the Jammu base camp at 5 am today.

The pilgrims were happy that the yatra resumed and prayed that it would be successful.

It may be mentioned that the yatra had resumed this morning after a temporary halt due to a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath on Friday in which 16 people were dead and at least three dozen were missing.

An additional 34 injured pilgrims were evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters today. IAF helicopters also airlifted 20 NDRF personnel along with six canines to search for missing persons stuck under debris.