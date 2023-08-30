National

Amazon Manager Shot Dead in Delhi

The incident was reported near Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura area at 11.37 pm.
In a shocking incident, the manager of e-commerce platform Amazon was killed while another person sustained injuries after a few unidentified assailants opened fire at them in the national capital on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported near Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura area at 11.37 pm where the duo was travelling on a motorcycle when the assailants intercepted and opened fire at them.

Reports stated that they were rushed to the hospital after the incident, however, the doctors declared the manager, Harpreet Gill, brought dead while his friend, Govind Singh received a bullet injury on his right ear and is undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital.

Meanwhile, the accused are currently at large and efforts are on to nab them. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

