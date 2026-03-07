Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects, Launches e-Zero FIR System In Uttarakhand

Union Home MinisterAmit Shah on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects in Uttarakhand worth over Rs. 1,129 crore, marking the completion of four years of Chief MinisterPushkar Singh Dhami’s government.

During the programme, Shah laid the foundation for 22 upcoming projects valued at Rs. 1,014.81 crore and inaugurated 17 completed projects worth Rs. 115.10 crore, spanning sectors such as roads, railways, and other critical infrastructure.

Highlighting the progress made since 2014, Shah noted that the state’s funding from the central government had seen a massive surge. “Between 2004 and 2014, Uttarakhand received only Rs. 54,000 crore. Since 2014, the Centre has released Rs. 1.87 lakh crore,” he said, adding that key initiatives like the all-weather road project and the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor are attracting significant investment.

Shah also emphasised the state’s economic growth, pointing out that Uttarakhand’s per capita income has risen from Rs. 1.25 lakh in 2014 to Rs. 2.60 lakh, while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has jumped from Rs. 1.5 lakh crore to Rs. 3.5 lakh crore.

During the event, Shah congratulated around 1,900 youths who received appointment letters as constables in the Uttarakhand Police. He credited the strict anti-copying measures introduced by Chief Minister Dhami for ensuring corruption-free and transparent recruitment processes.

In a significant humanitarian gesture, 162 refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan were also granted Indian citizenship certificates during the programme. Among them were Shailesh, associated with the priestly family of Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan; Jaspal Kumar from Bhattagram, Pakistan; Durganath T. Rajput, who fled Karachi due to harassment; and Hanseri Bai from Afghanistan.

The Home Minister also launched the e-Zero FIR system, designed to streamline reporting and action against financial cyber frauds exceeding Rs. 1 lakh. Under this system, complaints lodged via the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal will be automatically registered as e-Zero FIRs at the state cyber police station in Dehradun and promptly forwarded to the relevant police station through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

“This initiative will allow the police to act quickly during the golden hour, initiate evidence collection immediately, and freeze suspicious transactions, increasing the likelihood of recovering defrauded funds,” Shah explained.