Amit Shah inaugurates National Cyber Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (NCFL) at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Hyderabad in Telangana.

Shah will address a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long visit to the state on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that the second phase of the BJPs 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' began last month on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti.

The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

Throughout the 'yatra', the BJP has been projecting the party's strength in the state.

