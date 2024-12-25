Amit Shah Likely to Visit Tamil Nadu on Dec 27 to Inaugurate BJP Offices

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Tamil Nadu on December 27 to inaugurate newly constructed BJP offices across several districts. This marks an important step in the party’s expansion efforts in the state, where it has been actively building a stronger presence.

Advertisment

The BJP offices in Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, and Ramanathapuram are among the completed projects that Shah is expected to inaugurate during his visit.

Shah will arrive in Chennai, where he will stay overnight before heading to Tiruvannamalai on December 28. In Tiruvannamalai, he will personally inaugurate the district BJP office, and through video conferencing, he will also inaugurate the offices in Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram.

The visit is not just limited to office inaugurations but will also include crucial meetings with senior BJP leaders. These discussions are expected to focus on the current political landscape in Tamil Nadu, the ongoing organizational elections, and preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Currently, the BJP holds a limited presence in Tamil Nadu with just four MLAs in the 234-member state assembly. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, holds the majority with 133 seats, while the AIADMK remains the largest opposition party with 62 seats.

Ahead of Shah’s visit, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai made bold statements about the future of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. He suggested that the 2026 assembly elections could mark the end of the DMK and its dynastic politics. Annamalai also criticized the fast-track political rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin, accusing the DMK of perpetuating a "dynastic model" in the state's politics.

Annamalai argued that the elevation of Udhayanidhi from MLA to minister, and then to Deputy Chief Minister, demonstrates the lack of meritocracy within the DMK. He further criticized the party’s preference for family members, such as Udhayanidhi and possibly Raja Stalin, to occupy key political positions. Annamalai expressed his belief that the DMK’s refusal to promote new talent would eventually lead to its downfall.

"The 2026 elections will be the end of the DMK’s dynastic politics," Annamalai said, adding that the upcoming elections would usher in a "coalition era" in Tamil Nadu politics, as new and diverse voices make their mark.

In response to questions about actor Vijay’s potential political debut, Annamalai indicated that the state’s political dynamics were evolving, and the 2026 elections would see a shift away from dominance by one major party.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP’s strategic moves, including Shah’s upcoming visit, signal a concerted effort to strengthen the party’s influence in the state’s political sphere.