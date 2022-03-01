Amit Shah Slams Congress over Manipur’s Economic Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying that the party could not bring an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Manipur in its 15 years of governance.

Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state’s Thoubal district, Shah said that BJP has announced to build an AIIMS as soon as the party forms the government again in the state.

The senior BJP leader said, "In 15 years, the Congress government could not bring an AIIMS to Manipur. We have announced to build an AIIMS as soon as we form the government again."

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Shah further said, "Congress had left Manipur's economy at Rs 21,000 crore. Our government took it to Rs 35,000 crore.”

Meanwhile, Amit Shah along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had lunch at the residence of minister Thokchom Radhesyman Singh in Thoubal.

Speaking at a virtual rally earlier in the day in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an AIIMS centre would be set up in Manipur while the BJP government will take up work for the development of sports infrastructure and startups.

Responding to Modi's virtul address, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that this initiative announced by the prime minister will provide large scale employment for the youth.